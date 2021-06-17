BOSTON (CBS) — The GOATs have been delivered.

After teasing the cover of this year’s Madden video game, EA Sports unveiled the cover for “Madden 22” on Thursday, a cover which features the last two Super Bowl MVPs — Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes.

“It’s a great experience being on the cover of Madden NFL 22 with Patrick. We both share a love for the game of football and to be a part of this iconic franchise is very special,” Brady said in a press release from EA Sports. “This year’s game really captures the energy and unpredictability that you see on the field every Sunday and we’re excited for fans to experience it for themselves.”

🏆 Two Super Bowl Champions

🏅 Two @NFL MVPS

🎮 Two 2x Madden Cover Athletes The Greatest Cover of All-Time #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/ceMI9ouDE3 — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 17, 2021

Mahomes added: “I, like most players in the league, have been a big fan of Madden NFL for as long as I can remember, and to be on the cover – not only for a second time, but also with Tom Brady, an all-time great – is surreal. This is only the second time two athletes have been on the cover together and we’re both eager for fans to dig into Dynamic Gameday which makes the game more immersive, authentic and keeps it fresh year-round.”

Earlier in the week, EA Sports teased the cover by sharing a video of two goats. The larger goat, many assumed, represented Tom Brady, aka the GOAT — the greatest of all time. The smaller goat, then, represented Patrick Mahomes, the GOAT in waiting, so to speak.

This is Madden like you’ve never seen it…

It’s a whole new vibe with ALL-NEW Dynamic Gameday Pre-Order Now: https://t.co/crmTeY1hzH #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/jB15VcSfLK — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 17, 2021

The two quarterbacks took the field for Super Bowl LV in February, with Brady’s Buccaneers winning 31-9 over Mahomes’ Chiefs. Brady won his seventh Super Bowl and earned Super Bowl MVP honors for the fifth time. Mahomes was the Super Bowl LIV MVP the year before, and the year before that, Brady and the Patriots beat Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City en route so Brady’s sixth Super Bowl.

The two quarterbacks — one approaching his 44th birthday, the other approaching his 26th birthday — have already had some memorable battles. And with Brady nearing the end of his career (we think?), those head-to-head showdowns with Mahomes have certainly added to his all-time legacy.