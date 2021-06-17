BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Sales Tax Holiday will take place Saturday, August 14 and Sunday, August 15 this year. The state’s Senate President Karen E. and House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano made the announcement on Thursday.
It's a date many shoppers have marked on their calendars as a time to buy big-ticket items without having to pay the state's 6.25% sales tax. Gov. Charlie Baker signed a law in 2018 to make an annual sales tax holiday weekend permanent in Massachusetts.
We invite all residents to go out and benefit from this opportunity as we incentivize investment in our businesses and continue the work of setting our economy on a path to post-pandemic recovery," said Spilka and Mariano in a joint statement on Thursday.
In years past, the state says any retail items up to $2,500 that are bought in Massachusetts for personal use qualify for exemption. That includes rental items, as well as purchases made online. Purchases made for business use for individuals or corporations do not qualify.
For more details about what did and did not qualify for a tax exemption last year, visit mass.gov.