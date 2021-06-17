BOSTON (CBS) – A joint committee will hold a virtual hearing Thursday on 19 different bills related to sports betting in Massachusetts.
Governor Charlie Baker first introduced a bill more than two years ago for a plan that would raise an estimated $35 million in local aid and does not allow for college sports betting.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states can legalize sports betting back in 2018, but Massachusetts has not yet joined neighboring New Hampshire or Rhode Island in allowing it.
The latest step comes Thursday in a virtual hearing at 10 a.m. at the State House, where there will be a joint committee hearing on several "Sports Wagering Bills," including the one put forward by Baker.
According to a recent poll that was commissioned by Plainridge Park Casino and Encore Boston Harbor, 61 percent of the state strongly or somewhat supports legalized sports betting.