Cindy writes, “I was wondering if my husband and I still need to spray mail & packages that come to the house if we are fully vaccinated? Do we need to wash our hands after handling said mail and packages?”

If you’re fully vaccinated and not immunocompromised then you are at very low risk of getting really sick from COVID-19. So no, you do not need to continue to wipe down packages or groceries like we were all doing at the beginning of the pandemic. But you should continue to wash your hands regularly to reduce your chances of other respiratory viruses that can cause, for example, the common cold.

Don on Facebook writes, “I have a history of blood clots in my feet and legs. Would it be safe to take COVID shots?”

In general, even if you’ve had a history of blood clots, you can and should get vaccinated against COVID-19. Here in the U.S., the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is the only one that has been associated with a very rare form of blood clot, but the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines have not. Plus, COVID-19 itself can cause blood clots which can be deadly, so please get vaccinated.

Another question from Facebook. Paul writes, “My wife and I just got the J&J vaccine. Not having any pain from the shot but I have sciatica. Will it be ok to take Advil or Tylenol now?”

Sorry for the late reply. Yes, if you’re having pain after getting the vaccine, you can take over-the-counter pain relievers. Hope you’re feeling better.

Patricia from Peabody writes, “Our 50-year-old son and 12-year-old grandson would like to visit us from California in July. They are not vaccinated and don’t plan to be. All other members of our immediate family have been fully vaccinated. Are there risks of COVID contagion if we stay in a single condo?

It is highly unlikely that anyone who has been fully vaccinated will be at significant risk of infection, unless you are immunocompromised and therefore may not have mounted a good immune response to the vaccine. The unvaccinated family members, however, are still vulnerable and should continue to wear masks and socially distance, especially if in the presence of other people who are not vaccinated.