WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is devoting more than $3 billion to advance development of antiviral pills for COVID-19.
The pills would be used to minimize symptoms after infection. They are in development and could begin arriving by year’s end, pending the completion of clinical trials.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, announced the plan Thursday at a White House briefing.
Fauci said the new program would invest in “accelerating things that are already in progress” for COVID-19, but also work to innovate new therapies for other dangerous viruses.
