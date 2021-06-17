BOSTON (CBS) — There’s no better state to live in than Massachusetts according to a new report. . . except New Jersey. WalletHub’s 2021 ranking of the “Best States To Live In” has Massachusetts at No. 2, right behind The Garden State.
The ranking was based on livability factors that “range from housing costs and income growth to education rate and quality of hospitals.”
Massachusetts has top ratings when it comes to education and health, safety and quality of life measures. But the state is held back by its affordability score, which is 45th out of 50 states.
A report in May found that the median home sale price for Massachusetts has climbed above half a million dollars.
Thinking about moving to a new #state? WalletHub breaks down the best states in the U.S.: https://t.co/grlMAaQCt5 pic.twitter.com/54UpxqtspQ
— WalletHub (@wallethub) June 15, 2021
Massachusetts also does well when it comes to income growth and has the highest percentage of its population insured, according to WalletHub.
New Hampshire is eighth on the list and is the state with the lowest percentage of its population living in poverty.
Rounding out the Top 5 are New York, Idaho and Minnesota.
Click here to see the full ranking.