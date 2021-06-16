(MARE) – Khary is a fun-loving, smart, and curious teen of African American descent. He is reserved when he first meets someone but can warm up quickly with a great sense of humor and a smile that will melt your heart. Sensitive and kind, Khary loves to play video games, especially Sonic the Hedgehog, Minecraft, and Prodigy. When you meet Khary, you will probably see an action toy or Legos in his hand or his pocket. He also has an interest in designing video games in the future.

Khary is able to easily communicate his wants and needs. He thrives in his foster home where he receives structure and positive attention. His foster home has provided openness so that Khary can talk about his family as the need arises. Khary needs time with transitions and building trusting relationships, but he is very patient and understanding.

Legally freed for adoption, Khary would do well in any family constellation. He will do best in a home that has some experience working with autistic children. He responds well to a structured home environment with routine and positive attention from adults. He has three siblings who live in Western Massachusetts with whom he will need help keeping in contact.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.