RANDOLPH (CBS) –One of President Joe Biden’s gifts to Russian President Vladimir Putin at their landmark Swiss summit on Wednesday was made right here in Massachusetts. The White House said Biden gave Putin “a pair of custom Aviators made by Randolph USA.”
The company opened its Randolph factory in 1973.READ MORE: Spirit Airlines To Add Flights From Manchester-Boston Regional Airport To Florida In October
“In 1978, Randolph joined forces with the U.S. military to produce the HGU-4/P Aviator designed for fighter pilots,” a White House official said. “They have since provided the U.S. military and NATO partners with their high-level, durable aviators, manufactured domestically in their Massachusetts factory.”READ MORE: Massachusetts Has Issued Over 40,000 Warnings For Distracted Driving Since 'Hands-Free' Law Took Effect Last Year
Biden is known for wearing the Aviator-style sunglasses.
Biden also gave Putin a crystal sculpture of an American bison by Steuben Glass of New York.MORE NEWS: 60 'Adorable And Friendly' Kittens In Need Of New Homes After Arriving In Massachusetts
The two presidents met in Geneva, Switzerland for the first time since Biden took office. Putin told reporters that the hours-long meeting was “constructive.” Biden said “I did what I came to do” and stressed the need for the two nuclear powers to have a stable relationship.