BOSTON (CBS) — 60 kittens that arrived in Massachusetts from Tennessee on Tuesday are now in need of homes.
After coming over from Chattanooga, 28 of the newly-arrived kittens are resting at the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem and the other 32 are at MSPCA-Cape Cod in Centerville.
The NEAS says they are about eight weeks old, and are described as “adorable and friendly”.
They will be available for adoption on June 18, which will be after their mandatory 48 hours of quarantining.
Comin' up: SIXTY *totes adorable* #kittens made their way from Tennessee to Boston–and we and @NEAnimalShelter will be lookin' for adopters. Watch this space for details! pic.twitter.com/2WYaeHoA11
— MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) June 16, 2021
Anyone interested in adopting one of the kittens can contact the NEAS by scheduling an appointment here, or by reaching the MSPCA’s adoption center here.