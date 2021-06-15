BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Speaker of the House Ron Mariano was recently hospitalized in Florida and fitted with a pacemaker. In a statement, the 74-year-old Democrat from Quincy said he and his wife are heading home and he’ll be seeing his doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital.
"While in Florida for a few days I was admitted to the hospital after experiencing some medical discomfort. I have taken statin medication for some time but have never had an incident before," Mariano said in a statement. "After some tests I was fitted with a pacemaker and remained in the hospital to monitor and adjust it."
Mariano, who was elected speaker late last year after the resignation of longtime Speaker Bob DeLeo, indicated he plans to be back at work soon.
"I continue to feel stronger and am confident I will resume my regular, full schedule shortly," he said.