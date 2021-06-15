FOXBORO (NE Revolution) — The New England Revolution will celebrate the club’s annual Pride Night on Wednesday, June 23 when the Revs host the New York Red Bulls for a 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium. As part of the club’s commitment to combatting discrimination and violence based on sexual orientation and gender identity, the Revolution will show solidarity with the LGBTQIA community throughout the stadium and on the pitch while recognizing local organizations and individuals leading the ongoing pursuit of equal rights.

Fans can join the Revolution and show their support by visiting the Gillette Stadium Pro Shop or MLSstore.com, where adidas Love Unites training tops, hats, and scarves are on sale. A Pride-themed Flag of New England t-shirt and heat-press jersey patch are also available. Throughout Pride Month this June, a portion of all proceeds from sales of Revolution Pride merchandise at the Pro Shop will benefit the Boston Alliance of Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Youth (BAGLY).

BAGLY is a youth-led, adult-supported social support organization committed to social justice and creating, sustaining, and advocating for programs, policies, and services for the LGBTQIA youth community. The organization believes in creating a safe space for all while valuing respect, diversity, social justice, and youth leadership. Members of BAGLY’s Youth Leadership Council will be honored as the Revolution’s Heroes of the Match during the game.

Prior to the match, the national anthem will be performed by the Boston Gay Men’s Chorus. Founded in 1982, the Boston Gay Men’s Chorus is one of New England’s largest and most successful community-based choruses and strives to create musical experiences to inspire change, build community, and celebrate difference. In addition, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be performed alongside “The Star-Spangled Banner” at a Revolution match for the first time.

With the Progress Pride Flag flying proudly over Gillette Stadium and represented on the stadium’s video boards and iconic lighthouse, Revolution players, coaches, and staff will also show their support on the pitch. The team will wear adidas Loves Unites training tops during warm-ups, and many Revolution players will arrive to the stadium in Essential Pride t-shirts. The shirts were purchased by the New England Revolution Charitable Foundation from 195essential, a Boston-based, Black-owned apparel company. Click here to shop 195essential’s complete Essential Pride collection.

You can catch New England’s June 23 match against the Red Bulls on TV38 — the television home of the New England Revolution!