FOXBORO (CBS) — New Patriots linebacker Matt Judon hopes that he’ll be running after plenty of quarterbacks in his first season in New England. He’s preparing for those foot races with some friendly runs at this week’s minicamp outside of Gillette Stadium.

Judon was spotted running hill sprints with New England’s skill players after Tuesday’s practice, and he made it clear to reporters afterwards that he’s willing to challenge anyone on the roster.

“It’s just competition, honestly. Everyone here can run. Everybody here besides the big guys,” said New England’s newest pass rush specialist. “You can turn your brain off and run, so when I go run with the skill guys or whoever I’m competing with, it’s to get better and get my body in condition.

“If Devin [McCourty] wants to race, if {Kendrick Bourne] wants to race, Cam [Newton] wants to race — I’m always up for a race and a challenge,” he added.

Whether or not he can beat those guys in a race is another matter, but Judon remains confident in his abilities.

“If I get a good jump,” he joked. “I think my 10 [meter] may be faster then there’s. So it just depends on what we’re running.”

Judon was part of the Patriots’ free agency splurge over the offseason, and comes to New England after racking up 34.5 sacks over his five years in Baltimore. He’s part of a revamped New England pass rush that brought back Kyle Van Noy, includes talented young rushers like Chase WInovich and Josh Uche, and will also be getting Dont’a Hightower back in the mix.

It looks like a pretty stacked group on paper, but Judon knows what they look like on paper won’t mean a thing come September.

“We got to see when we go out there. I’d love to say we’re going to be the best pass rush, but if we don’t go out and execute, we don’t execute,” he said. “We have guys who know how to go out and rush the passer, but first of all, I have to do my job whatever the call is.”

Judon did a little bit of everything in Baltimore, and is up to that challenge again now that he’s in New England.

“I play everything. I was on the edge, I was on inside, sometimes I was lined up at corner. Just depends on what the call is, and I feel like I’ll do the same here,” he said. “Hopefully have as much or more success here.

“Wherever they need me that’s where I’ll be on that play,” he added. “I’d be open to playing safety if the coach asks.”