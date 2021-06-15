BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is launching a “VaxMillions” lottery in an effort to get more people in the state to receive their COVID vaccine.
As part of the initiative, Massachusetts will give away five cash prizes of $1 million for people 18 and older. Fully vaccinated residents 12-17 years old can enter to win one of five $300,000 scholarship grants.
Drawings will occur once a week beginning the week of July 26, and continue through Friday, August 27. Massachusetts residents can begin signing up July 1.
“We’re hopeful that this giveaway will give another reason/opportunity for people to choose to get vaccinated here in the Commonwealth over the next couple of months,” said Gov. Charlie Baker.
Massachusetts State Lottery will conduct all drawings.
“If you’re not vaccinated, you can’t play,” Baker said.
Ohio saw vaccinations jump 33% after announcing its “Vax-a-Million” contest that offered five $1 million prizes to vaccinated residents, using federal coronavirus vaccine funds.
On Tuesday, Massachusetts surpassed 4 million people who are fully vaccinated. Baker had been hoping to have 4.1 million residents fully vaccinated by early June.
For more information on the Mass VaxMillions Giveaway, visit mass.gov/VaxMillions.