BOSTON (CBS) – Next week marks the 25th anniversary of the horrific murder of Karina Holmer in Boston and police are asking the public for help solving the case.
Holmer was a 20-year-old au pair working for a family in Dover where she cared for two children.
On June 22, 1996, she went out to the now-closed Zanzibar nightclub on Bolyston Place in the theater district. That was the last time her friends saw her alive.
Her torso was later found in a Boston dumpster.
She had only been in the Boston area for a few months at the time of her murder.
“As the anniversary of her tragic death approaches, investigators assigned to the BPD Unsolved Homicide Unit are seeking the public’s help to solve this heinous crime. Any piece of information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, could make a tremendous difference in the course of this decade’s long investigation,” Boston Police wrote on their Facebook page Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (617) 343-4470.