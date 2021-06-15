BOSTON (CBS) — Jonnu Smith finally made an appearance on the Patriots’ practice field on Monday. He didn’t last long, and he won’t be there Tuesday.
Smith, who suffered an apparent hamstring tweak during Monday’s minicamp session, will not participate in Tuesday’s practice session, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.
Jonnu Smith won't practice today after suffering an apparent hamstring injury yesterday in practice, per source.
— Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) June 15, 2021
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick offered some — but not too much — insight regarding Smith’s status on Tuesday morning.
“We’ll see how it goes,” Belichick said on his video conference call. “Like a lot of guys, we’ll take a look at him before practice or an early part of practice and see how they’re doing. We probably have six to 10 guys that fall somewhere in that category. We’ll just take it day by day.”
Smith, 25, signed with the Patriots as a free agent this spring, after spending the first four years of his career with the Tennessee Titans. A third-round pick (100th overall) in 2017, Smith caught 114 passes for 1,302 yards and 16 touchdowns in 60 games with Tennessee.
Smith signed a four-year, $50 million deal with the Patriots, with $31.25 million guaranteed. He didn’t attend OTAs but was present for minicamp on Monday, when he suffered the injury.
Smith had been scheduled to speak to the media on Tuesday afternoon, but the Patriots’ PR team announced on Tuesday morning that Smith was no longer on the schedule.