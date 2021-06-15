BOSTON (CBS) – There is a massive surplus of Girl Scout cookies across the country, but that is not the case in Massachusetts.
The Girl Scouts usually sell about 200 million boxes a year, but in-person sales were put on hold during the pandemic.
Right now, there are about 15 million unsold boxes nationwide.
But the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts told WBZ-TV Monday there are no extras in our area.
"Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts wrapped up our cookie program in March, and does not have excess Girl Scout Cookie inventory," spokesperson Brenda Wheelock said in an email.
“Despite the pandemic, Girl Scouts in eastern Massachusetts sold a record number of Girl Scout Cookie packages online, and customers purchased a record number of Girl Scout Cookies for donation to local charitable organizations.”