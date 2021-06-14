BOSTON (CBS) — The optional portion of the Patriots’ offseason program has concluded. Now, it’s time for mandatory minicamp. And now, we’ll find out where Stephon Gilmore stands with regard to his place on the 2021 New England Patriots.

With just one season and a severely under-market salary left on his contract, Gilmore has stayed away from Foxboro during the optional OTA sessions over the past several weeks. But as of Monday, attendance is mandatory for all players under contract, unless they want to face some hefty fines.

So at some point on Monday, Gilmore will either show up to work, with the (assumed) hope of working with the team on a more fair deal. Or he will not show up to work, thus officially becoming a contract holdout.

Missing out on Monday’s minicamp session will cost Gilmore roughly $15,000. Missing a second session would roughly $30,000 more to his fine. And missing all three would add a find of more than $45,000, bringing the three-day total to more than $93,000.

Gilmore’s status is very much in question after the team essentially borrowed $4.5 million from his 2021 salary and gave it to him in 2020, when he was coming off his Defensive Player of the Year season.

That made Gilmore a well-paid cornerback in 2020, but by necessity it also made him a severely underpaid cornerback in 2021, when he’s due to make $7 million.

While there may be some questions about a soon-to-be-31-year-old coming off surgery on his quadriceps, there is no question that a veteran of Gilmore’s caliber is still underpaid in a world full of Jalen Ramseys (five years, $100million, $71.2 million guaranteed), Marlon Humphreys (five years, $97.5 million, $67.3 million guaranteed) and Tre’Davious Whites (four years, $69 million, $55.25 million guaranteed).

Gilmore played in 11 games last season, missing three games midseason due to a knee injury and missing the final two games of the season due to the quad injury. He had one interception (down from six in 2019) and defended three passes (down from 20 the year before), forcing a fumble and recording 37 total tackles.