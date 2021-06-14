CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Minicamp has begun in Foxboro.

After weeks of OTA sessions, the team hit the practice field on Monday for the first of three minicamp sessions outside of Gillette Stadium.

Stephon Gilmore’s absence made news in the morning, but here’s what took place with the players who did show up for the mandatory work.

QB Mac Jones “Dialed In”

ESPN’s Mike Reiss and NFL Network’s Mike Giardi came away from Monday’s session feeling impressed by Mac Jones’ effort.

The rookie QB took the equivalent of second-team reps, with Cam Newton taking the de facto starter reps. Reiss said Jones looked “dialed in,” while Giardi said Jones had “good command.”

Newton missed practice time last week with his hand injury, but he was not hindered in his participation on Monday.

While Newton was participating, there were some reports of some spotty performance.

Jonnu Smith Tweaks Hamstring

Last week, Hunter Henry’s day ended early due to a little ankle issue. This week, Jonnu Smith’s day ended a little early due to an apparent hamstring tweak.

Smith also had some drops.

ABSENCES

Stephon Gilmore wasn’t the only absence on Monday: Chase Winovich, Ra’Shod Berry, Terez Hall, and Byron Cowart were not in Foxboro.

Bill Belichick alluded to “weather” and “travel arrangements” as potential reasons for any absent players on Monday, which was hard to fully decipher.

Odds And Ends

Nelson Agholor dropped the best throw of the day … and then booted the ball in frustration.

N’Keal Harry stood out. He’ll need to do that a lot this summer.

Kyle Van Noy picked off Brian Hoyer.

Gunner Olszewski drew some hoots and hollers from his teammates:

Bill Belichick loves to make difficult things even more difficult for players in practice. Case in point:

The Patriots will be back at it on Tuesday and Wednesday to complete their minicamp.

