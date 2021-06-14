BOSTON (CBS) — Minicamp has begun in Foxboro.

After weeks of OTA sessions, the team hit the practice field on Monday for the first of three minicamp sessions outside of Gillette Stadium.

Stephon Gilmore’s absence made news in the morning, but here’s what took place with the players who did show up for the mandatory work.

QB Mac Jones “Dialed In”

ESPN’s Mike Reiss and NFL Network’s Mike Giardi came away from Monday’s session feeling impressed by Mac Jones’ effort.

The rookie QB took the equivalent of second-team reps, with Cam Newton taking the de facto starter reps. Reiss said Jones looked “dialed in,” while Giardi said Jones had “good command.”

QB update: Cam Newton was consistently first in the reps I saw, followed by Mac Jones, then Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. Jones looked dialed in today. Ball going to right spot most often with decisiveness. Accuracy on point, despite rain, until 1-2 throws at end.

Mac Jones made a couple of nicely layered throws during 7-on-7s. He spent much of the day coming in after Cam Newton and had what I viewed as a solid day. Good command. #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) June 14, 2021

Newton missed practice time last week with his hand injury, but he was not hindered in his participation on Monday.

#Patriots QB Cam Newton was a full participant in practice. Throwing hand injury wasn’t an issue. Completed a nice corner route to Hunter Henry into cover-2 with JC Jackson and Devin McCourty in coverage during 7s. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) June 14, 2021

While Newton was participating, there were some reports of some spotty performance.

Cam Newton was first up in quarterback drills and team periods today. He struggled with his accuracy at times throughout the session. More so than Jarrett Stidham and Mac Jones. Brian Hoyer saw significantly fewer reps than the other three passers today. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) June 14, 2021

Jonnu Smith Tweaks Hamstring

Last week, Hunter Henry’s day ended early due to a little ankle issue. This week, Jonnu Smith’s day ended a little early due to an apparent hamstring tweak.

While Hunter Henry was a full participant in practice, fellow Patriots TE Jonnu Smith did stop practicing early after appearing to tweak his left hamstring. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) June 14, 2021

Just a brief look at TE Jonnu Smith during this rainy practice. He didn't finish after possibly tweaking his hamstring, and was seen speaking with athletic trainer Jim Whalen. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 14, 2021

Smith also had some drops.

Notables from practice:

– Jonnu Smith logged at least 5 drops (in all drills) at practice before suffering an apparent hamstring injury

– In competitive team drills: Newton 12/20, Jones 13/20, Stidham 8/15, Hoyer 2/6, INT.

– Josh Uche w/ pressure all practice.

– RAINY! — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) June 14, 2021

ABSENCES

Stephon Gilmore wasn’t the only absence on Monday: Chase Winovich, Ra’Shod Berry, Terez Hall, and Byron Cowart were not in Foxboro.

Patriots minicamp Day 1 absences: Stephon Gilmore, Chase Winovich, Ra'Shod Berry, Terez Hall, Byron Cowart — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) June 14, 2021

Bill Belichick alluded to “weather” and “travel arrangements” as potential reasons for any absent players on Monday, which was hard to fully decipher.

Odds And Ends

Nelson Agholor dropped the best throw of the day … and then booted the ball in frustration.

Best throw of the day came from Jarrett Stidham during a 7-on-7 period late in practice. A deep shot down the sideline to Nelson Agholor. Unfortunately, the speedy wideout dropped it and then punted the ball into an opposite field. #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) June 14, 2021

N’Keal Harry stood out. He’ll need to do that a lot this summer.

WR N’Keal Harry showed up more today than prior practices in which reporters were present. One catch showed his physicality, snatching the ball with authority and essentially boxing out a defensive back who was attempting to break up the pass. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 14, 2021

Kyle Van Noy picked off Brian Hoyer.

On one of the few reps Brian Hoyer had in team (offense v. defense) periods today resulted in an interception by Kyle Van Noy. Van Noy should’ve had a pick on Mac Jones a couple weeks ago. Dropped it. Held on this time. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) June 14, 2021

Gunner Olszewski drew some hoots and hollers from his teammates:

Gunner Olszewski made a slick 1-handed grab on a end-zone throw from Cam Newton.#Patriots QBs were being drilled to throw the ball high along the back line to prevent INTs. pic.twitter.com/S3IFFwtqkO — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) June 14, 2021

Bill Belichick loves to make difficult things even more difficult for players in practice. Case in point:

The rain was brutal. Lots of drops. I’ve been drier in the ocean. And still, as the Pats closed practice with a field goal period, Bill Belichick grabbed a bottle of water, walked over to spray the ball at the spot, then told holder Jake Bailey to put out his hands to soak. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) June 14, 2021

The Patriots will be back at it on Tuesday and Wednesday to complete their minicamp.