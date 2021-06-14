WOBURN (CBS) – An ice cream shop in Woburn is the talk of the town after someone secretly paid for everyone’s order who was in line. It was a random act of kindness from a man who didn’t want to be recognized.
It happened at Nanabette's Ice Cream when the man showed up and knocked on the side door of the shop shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday night. He quietly handed the workers money and told them to pay for everyone's ice cream who was in line.
"Everyone was so grateful," said Natalie Barrucci of Nanabette's. "Honestly, people, it made their day. It was awesome to see the light in their eyes."
Workers say he never told anyone his name. All they noticed was he was wearing a veteran’s Air Force hat and shirt. They say all he wanted to do was let people enjoy their ice cream.
"It lightened people's day clearly. People really enjoyed what he did," Barrucci said.
Workers said they tried to take a picture with him to commemorate the good deed, but he declined, just wanting to pay it forward with some ice cream.