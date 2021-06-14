BOSTON (CBS) – The Justice Department is urging the Supreme Court to reinstate the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. President Joe Biden has called for an end to capital punishment, but in this case, his administration is arguing for it.
A federal appeals court threw out Tsarnaev's death sentence last year, citing potential jury bias. The Trump administration challenged that and the Supreme Court agreed to take up the case. Justices are expected to hear arguments in their next term in October.
Earlier this year Tsarnaev recently filed a lawsuit over his treatment at the supermax prison in Colorado where he has been held since 2015.
Tsarnaev was convicted on 30 charges, including conspiracy and use of a weapon of mass destruction.
Killed in the 2013 bombings were Lingzi Lu, a 23-year-old Boston University graduate student from China; Krystle Campbell, a 29-year-old restaurant manager from Medford; and 8-year-old Martin Richard, who had gone to watch the marathon with his family. Massachusetts Institute of Technology police Officer Sean Collier was shot to death in his cruiser days later. More than 200 others were injured.