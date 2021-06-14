CHICOPEE (CBS) – Two Chicopee police officers rushed to rescue of a 2-year-old girl who was pulled from a pool unresponsive after she wandered away from her parents and fell into the water.
It happened Saturday around 7 p.m. at Sarah Jane Sherman Memorial State Pool.
Both parents thought the other had eyes on the girl, and “in an instant she wandered off,” police said.
While police were on their way to the pool, the father screamed that he found the girl and jumped in to the water. The toddler was unresponsive and not breathing.
Two Chicopee Police officers began CPR. A short time later, the girl began breathing and crying.
Firefighters arrived and took the child to an area hospital, and she is expected to make a full recovery.
“Due to Westcomm Regional Dispatch quick dispatching, Chicopee Police Department’s immediate response and Officer Jacek Wanat’s life saving measures performing CPR while Officer Flordamaris Delarosa assisted and provided oxygen, a child’s life was saved!!!” police posted.