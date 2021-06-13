BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 33 new confirmed COVID cases and zero additional deaths in the state on Sunday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 662,811. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,576.
There were 24,980 total new tests reported.
As of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.42%.
There are 133 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Sunday. There are 48 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 2,695 active cases in Massachusetts.