LYNN (CBS) – An elderly Lynn woman has been found murdered in her own home on Jenness Street, sources tell WBZ-TV’s I-Team.
Sources said that the suspect, 49-year-old Alfredo Paratore, lived with his mother, 80-year-old Katherine Paratore.
Lynn Police found the woman dead inside the home, and sources said the body had been in the home for days before officers discovered her.
Neighbors told WBZ-TV’s Tiffany Chan that detectives have been going door-to-door, asking if they heard anything as they try to piece together what sparked this violence.