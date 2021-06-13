BOSTON (CBS) – Former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis said he believes Acting Mayor Kim Janey did “the only thing she could do” when she fired embattled Police Commissioner Dennis White.

Davis, now a security analyst for WBZ-TV, joined political analyst Jon Keller to discuss the state of policing and the string of scandals facing the Boston Police Department.

Janey announced her decision to fire White after previous allegegations of domestic violence came to light. White denied the allegations and fought in court to keep his job, but was ultimately unsuccessful.

“It’s a very difficult situation. I think Acting Mayor Janey did the only thing she could do. This candidate is not someone who could effectively run the police department in any city in the country right now,” Davis said.

Keller asked if the situation with White, the recent charges against former union president Pat Rose, and an overtime scandal involving Boston Police officers impact trust in the community.

“I think everybody in my former profession is worried about the relationships we have with the community right now,” Davis said. “It’s exasperated by the scandals of the current Boston Police Department. That makes it even more difficult. Whoever takes over this police department has to have a strategy to build trust in the community, to partner with the community, and really to develop strategies that the community wants to have done.”

Davis was also asked about a recent increase in crime in Boston and elsewhere.

“Historically, summers are the most difficult time. When the unemployment rate is high, we usually have more violence on the streets. That is extremely troubling right now,” said Davis.

“Police are necessary to a safe and civil society. What we’re seeing is the lack of trust in policing, and a little bit of de-policing that’s occurred. Police are confused now exactly what the community wants them to do. We have to set the ground rules for everybody so the police can understand they have the community support in implementing strategies.”