BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox color analyst and former second baseman Jerry Remy had to leave the team’s NESN broadcast on Friday in the middle of the third inning after “experiencing shortness of breath”.
He was then taken to Mass General Hospital where is said to be “resting comfortably.”READ MORE: Family & Friends Of Fallen Worcester Police Officer Manny Familia Organize Softball Tournament In His Honor
NESN and Remy released a joint statement on Saturday about the incident:
“Last night, during the third inning of the Red Sox game against the Toronto Blue Jays, NESN broadcaster Jerry Remy experienced shortness of breath and stepped away from the broadcast as a precaution. He’s resting comfortably at Mass General, and is feeling better. He is grateful for all of the support and well wishes. There is no update or timeline for when he’ll return to the broadcast booth.”
We miss ya, Rem! ❤️@Jerry_Remy pic.twitter.com/xAKKKvvlaDREAD MORE: Massachusetts Reports 113 New COVID Cases, 2 Additional Deaths
— NESN (@NESN) June 12, 2021
Remy is a four-time cancer survivor and has been very public about his health and his battles with depression. Doctors have attributed most of his health issues to smoking cigarettes.MORE NEWS: Statue Of Celtics Great Bob Cousy To Be Unveiled In Worcester Friday
He has used his platform to repeatedly urge people to stop smoking, and to urge kids to never start.