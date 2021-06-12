FALMOUTH (CBS) — Police say they are looking for a man after an attempted abduction in Falmouth Friday night. The suspect is described as a 40-to-50-year-old white man in a black SUV.
According to police, a 16-year-old girl was walking home on Clinton Avenue at 10:36 p.m. when the man tried to take her.
The man is about 6′ tall, overweight, and was wearing a black shirt with dark pants. He also had short, balding hair and a deep voice, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 774-255-4527.
