BOURNE (CBS) — The Cape Cod Air Force Base has been renamed the Cape Cod Space Force Station.
The name was officially changed on Friday.
The Space Force is now the United States sixth military branch. The base will serve as home of the 6th Space Warning Squadron, where they provide missile warning, missile defense and space surveillance.
Space Operations Command commander Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting said making this distinction marks a significant step towards recognizing space as a warfighting domain.
"Renaming Air Force installations where space operations is the primary mission more closely reflects the overall mission of the base," said Whiting. "Renaming these installations is critical to building a distinct culture and identity for the Space Force."
Cape Cod Air Force Station had been first activated on October 1, 1979.