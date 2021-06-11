BOSTON (CBS) — The owner of 10 Dunkin’ locations in the Boston area will pay $120,000 for violating multiple child labor laws in Massachusetts, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. Her office said certain laws protecting minors in the workplace “were violated more than one thousand times across four of their Dunkin Donuts locations.”
The violations were for having minors work too early or late, working longer than the maximum allowed hours in a day, failing to obtain work permits for minors, minors working unsupervised after 8 p.m. and minors who didn't get a meal break after working more than six hours. About 20 minor employees were affected.
"Companies that employ young workers have a responsibility to keep them safe by complying with the child labor laws," Healey said in a statement. "This settlement will help ensure young people stay safe as they gain valuable job experience."
Govostes Management Group and owner Francine Weiner-Govostes, who were issued five citations by Healey, have since changed their scheduling systems for minors and have retrained managers to comply with the rules.
In the last year, Healey has penalized 37 employers, including restaurant chains Dunkin’, Qdoba and Wendy’s, $3.4 million for child labor violations.