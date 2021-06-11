BOSTON (CBS) — As Bruins players stepped in front of their virtual podium on Friday, many were asked to predict the future. It was a more enjoyable practice than looking in the past, after the 2021 season came to a disappointing end at the hands of the New York Islanders in the second round of the NHL playoffs.

But David Krejci wanted no part of peering into a crystal ball on Friday. He did, however, make one point clear over and over. As he gets set to head into free agency, Krejci cannot picture himself playing for anyone but the Boston Bruins.

“I’m going to need a few weeks to think about lots of things but I love Boston and this is my home,” Krecji said Friday. “I just don’t see myself playing anywhere else, but we’ll see what happens.”

Krejci has spent his entire 15-year career with the Bruins, joining Boston as a second-round pick in 2004. The franchise went with Krejci over Phil Kessel another lifetime ago, a move that has paid off for Boston as Krejci has been a key contributor to the team’s success for a decade and a half.

Now he’s hoping the franchise again chooses to go down that path again, though he knows nothing is guaranteed at the moment. As a 35-year-old, there are much different factors than the last time he re-upped with Boston.

“It’s not about money. I guess that’s all I can tell you. My next deal isn’t going to be based on money,” said Krejci. “And at the same time, I just can’t see myself playing for a different team. But we’ll see what happens. I don’t even know. I talk to my parents and they ask me, and I can’t even give them a straight answer. I just don’t know right now.”

Krejci said that he and the team did not discuss an extension during the season, because both sides wanted to focus on hockey. He’ll now take a few weeks away to spend time with his family before getting the ball rolling on the free agent front.

He’s hoping the Bruins want to bring him back. But there will be other NHL teams that give him a call, and potentially a contract offer, and if not, he’s still open to finishing his career in the Czech Republic. It’s something he has mentioned before, but now as a father of two young kids, carries a much different meaning.

” I would, at one point, like to finish my career in Czech, but for different reasons. My kids don’t speak my language, so I would like them to learn the language,” he said. “But again, when that is going to happen or if that is going to happen, we’ll see.

“I’m going to get away from the game a little bit now, spend some time with my family and just go from there,” Krejci added.