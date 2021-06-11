BOSTON (CBS) — What will Boston’s Fourth of July celebration look like this year? An announcement is coming Friday on the status of the Boston Pops 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular and live concert, the Boston Symphony Orchestra said.
The Fourth of July celebration has been a tradition on the Esplanade for decades, but last year’s event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2019, half a million people lined the banks of the Charles River for the show.
The Pops have not welcomed live audiences to Symphony Hall since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. However, they have been doing virtual events and pop-up concerts in several Boston neighborhoods.