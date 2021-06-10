(CBS Local)- The Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) series is ready for its inaugural season to begin as the hours tick away for Saturday’s race at Stafford Speedway in Connecticut. Along with the introduction of a new racing series with new equipment and rules, race fans can expect some new features in the broadcast as well.

“I think what you’re going to see is access like you’ve never seen before. We’re going to be in the cockpits of the cars. We’re going to be showing the driver’s personalities behind the wheel and also away from the track. There’s going to be some views from the car that people haven’t seen before,” Pam Miller, producers for SRX Racing on CBS said. “We have two onboard cameras in every car and also drone action. We’ll have a drone that has full access. So I think race fans are going to see personality and also some great racing with some new angles for television that they haven’t seen.”

READ>>>Helio Castroneves On Superstar Racing Experience: ‘Big Fan Of This Format, It’s Going To Be Great For Everyone’

Personality has been a continued key word for everyone talking about the series this year. The driver lineup is filled with legendary names from across the motorsports world but also, importantly, filled with guys who have big personalities. Paul Tracy, who will be driving the 13 car on Saturday, has spoken previously about motorsports lacking some of that personality at the moment. Co-founder of SRX and driver Tony Stewart agreed with that sentiment.

"Here we are bringing the superstars to local tracks to where the legends were all born." The minds behind @SRXracing break down how it came to be. pic.twitter.com/FseAzyyWW2 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) June 8, 2021

“It has got so put under the thumb of corporate America and do the right things, say the right things. That is what’s great about SRX is that you have personalities — you’ve got Paul Tracy, myself, Willy T. Ribbs. You’ve got guys like Bill Elliott, Bobby Labonte, Michael Waltrip,” Stewart said. “I don’t know how you get much more in the personality category than that. But having these guys like that that are great race car drivers and putting us all together in equal cars I think is going to be a lot of fun.”

READ>>>Marco Andretti & Tony Kanaan On Superstar Racing Series: ‘It’s Totally Cool, Something That I’ve Never Done’

“With Pam at the helm also telling the story of us, as well, I think that’s going to make it well rounded,” Stewart. “So I think that’s going to create a lot of excitement this weekend and for the next five weeks.”

That storytelling element will be part of the broadcasts and with local drivers in the mix getting the opportunity to go up against the legends on their home track, could provide some true underdog stories.

“Our goal with this was to do something on down the line to involve, to literally involve the grass-roots people, and the Rocky Balboa-type shot up immediately with the superstars. I think we’ve done a good job accomplishing that,” NASCAR Hall of Famer and co-founder Ray Evernham said.

READ>>>’Whoever Is Watching This, They’re Going To Get A Thrill’: Willy T. Ribbs, Paul Tracy, Ernie Francis Jr. Discuss Superstar Racing Experience

The lineup for the first race has been set and the local hero to watch is Doug Coby, the six-time NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion and Connecticut native. Fans will get the chance to see how he and the rest of these drivers adapt to the cars they’ll be driving for the very first time on Saturday.

Your inaugural Camping World SRX Series driver lineup for @StaffordSpeedwy! pic.twitter.com/dRaoqpZwmy — Camping World SRX Series (@SRXracing) June 9, 2021

Coverage of SRX Racing’s first event at Stafford Speedway can be seen on CBS Television Network and streaming live via Paramount+.