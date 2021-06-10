CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Moderna on Thursday announced it has filed for emergency use authorization of its COVID vaccine in adolescents 12 to 17 years old. This comes after a study showed its vaccine was 100% effective in teenagers.

“We are pleased to announce that we have submitted for an emergency use authorization for our COVID-19 vaccine with the FDA for use in adolescents in the United States,” said Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel in a statement. “We are encouraged that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was highly effective at preventing COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 infection in adolescents.”

Not a single teen who received two doses of the vaccine came down with the coronavirus, the Cambridge-based biotech company said in late May. In addition, there were “no significant safety concerns identified,” and side effects were similar to those seen in adults.

Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine has already been authorized for use in everyone 12 years old and above. Both Moderna and Pfizer have begun testing the vaccines in children as young as 6 months old.

Children are less likely to get seriously ill from the coronavirus, but they are representing a higher percentage of cases as more adults get vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control is urging parents to get their teens vaccinated as hospitalizations among young people increase.