BOSTON (CBS) — OTA season rolls on in Foxboro, and the media was allowed to attend Thursday’s session in Foxboro.

In what is the busiest week of OTAs for the Patriots, more players continued to show up as the team heads toward mandatory minicamp next week.

Here’s what stood out on Thursday.

–Tight end Hunter Henry suffered some sort of injury. It’s OTAs, so it’s not clear exactly what he’s dealing with, but Mike Reiss reported that Henry got tangled up with safety Adrian Colbert.

Brief moment of "uh-oh" with TE Hunter Henry, who ended up on the ground with S Adrian Colbert in coverage. Henry got up slowly, was checked out by medical/athletic training staff, and seemed to be OK. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 10, 2021

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi said that Henry got his left ankle retaped but spent the rest of the session as a spectator.

Hunter Henry appeared to injury his lower left leg during a 7-on-7 period about midway thru practice. He got that ankle/foot re-taped but after testing it out on the sideline, never returned, instead viewing the remainder of practice from a knee. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) June 10, 2021

OTA injuries are a sore subject for Henry, who tore his ACL in 2018 at OTAs for the Chargers and missed the entire season. This one doesn’t seem to be nearly on the same level, of course, but it’s nevertheless notable.

–With Cam Newton not present due to a hand injury, Jarrett Stidham got the first QB reps, ahead of Brian Hoyer and Mac Jones.

Jarrett Stidham took first QB reps in drills today. He and Brian Hoyer saw more 11-on-11 action than Mac Jones. No Cam Newton today. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 10, 2021

Hoyer made the completion of the day, though, hitting Isaiah Zuber on a deep shot.

Really good day for Brian Hoyer. He had a 45 yard-ish throw to Devin Asiasi. Then a 55 yard-ish TD to Isaiah Zuber. He pushed the ball downfield with a ton of deep throws. Stidham had a few nice throws as well. One highlight was a 45 yard-ish pass to Kristian Wilkerson. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 10, 2021

–Mac Jones has been given his official Cam Newton nickname. It’s “Mac and Cheese.”

Cam’s nickname for Mac Jones 🧀 pic.twitter.com/Gd8JfToRXb — PFF (@PFF) June 10, 2021

In case you forgot, a trademark of Newton’s first season in New England involved the creation of nicknames for dozens of his new teammates. The tradition lives on for year two.

–2020 COVID opt-out Dont’a Hightower was present for the first time this spring, and he stepped right back into his spot as the quarterback of the defense.

Dont’a Hightower, looking lean, made his debut at practice today and was the playcaller in the middle of the defense. First chance to get a look at Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Matt Judon and Josh Uche on the field together. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) June 10, 2021

Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower was heavily involved in his first practice since 2019. Looked like his old self, spry and didn't take many reps off. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) June 10, 2021

There was some speculation about his playing status this spring, but his return Thursday suggests he’s not planning on going anywhere.

–Nelson Agholor was not present for the session. The receiver had been present in previous sessions.

–The Patriots close out OTA season on Friday with their 10th and final optional session. The team will hold its mandatory minicamp next week, Monday through Wednesday. The players will get a nice break after that before starting training camp in late July.