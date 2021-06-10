CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — OTA season rolls on in Foxboro, and the media was allowed to attend Thursday’s session in Foxboro.

In what is the busiest week of OTAs for the Patriots, more players continued to show up as the team heads toward mandatory minicamp next week.

Here’s what stood out on Thursday.

–Tight end Hunter Henry suffered some sort of injury. It’s OTAs, so it’s not clear exactly what he’s dealing with, but Mike Reiss reported that Henry got tangled up with safety Adrian Colbert.

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi said that Henry got his left ankle retaped but spent the rest of the session as a spectator.

OTA injuries are a sore subject for Henry, who tore his ACL in 2018 at OTAs for the Chargers and missed the entire season. This one doesn’t seem to be nearly on the same level, of course, but it’s nevertheless notable.

–With Cam Newton not present due to a hand injury, Jarrett Stidham got the first QB reps, ahead of Brian Hoyer and Mac Jones.

Hoyer made the completion of the day, though, hitting Isaiah Zuber on a deep shot.

–Mac Jones has been given his official Cam Newton nickname. It’s “Mac and Cheese.”

In case you forgot, a trademark of Newton’s first season in New England involved the creation of nicknames for dozens of his new teammates. The tradition lives on for year two.

–2020 COVID opt-out Dont’a Hightower was present for the first time this spring, and he stepped right back into his spot as the quarterback of the defense.

There was some speculation about his playing status this spring, but his return Thursday suggests he’s not planning on going anywhere.

–Nelson Agholor was not present for the session. The receiver had been present in previous sessions.

–The Patriots close out OTA season on Friday with their 10th and final optional session. The team will hold its mandatory minicamp next week, Monday through Wednesday. The players will get a nice break after that before starting training camp in late July.

