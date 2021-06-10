BOSTON (CBS) – The 2010 deadly police shooting of DJ Henry of Easton will be getting a second look.
Henry, who was Black, was a 20-year-old Pace University junior in October 2010 when he was shot and killed by a white Pleasantville, New York police officer during a chaotic scene outside a bar.
The Westchester District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that it will join a former federal judge in a new review of the case.
Henry was out with friends in Pleasantville when some other people started fighting. Police showed up and officer Aaron Hess jumped on the hood of Henry’s car and shot him to death. Hess was never indicted and he retired from the Pleasantville police department with his pension.
The Department of Justice determined there was not enough evidence to pursue criminal charges in the case.
Henry’s family has been fighting to reopen the investigation.
“In the 3,088 days since our son was killed, we have simply asked for an objective review of the absolute truth surrounding his killing. We welcome today’s news as a necessary and overdue step which we hope will lead to some more just outcome.” Henry’s parents, Danroy Henry, Sr. and Angella Henry, said in a statement Thursday.
"Ideally, we would like to see him convicted and we know we will get there," Henry's sister Amber said in a statement.
The Henry family reached a $6 million settlement with the officer and Pleasantville in 2016.