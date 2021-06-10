BARNSTABLE (CBS) – A Barnstable High School teacher was placed on administrative leave after the school district said they “inappropriately physically intervened” in a confrontation between two students.
“The incident is under investigation and BPS will take appropriate steps based on the outcome of the inquiry. We want our BHS community to know that we take this matter very seriously, and that the health and safety of our students remains our first and foremost priority,” Mayo-Brown said.