(MARE) – Fa-lize is a funny and caring girl of African American descent. Fa-lize loves to play outside and is currently interested in learning new tricks while riding her bike. She is always willing to try out a new hobby and has a wide variety of interests. She can often be found reading graphic novels, doing arts and crafts, and learning new magic tricks. In the school setting, Fa-lize gets along well with her peers and can form positive relationships with her teaching staff. Fa-lize stated that when she is an adult, she wants to work with young children so she can help them.

Legally freed for adoption, Fa-lize will thrive in a family of any constellation, with or without older children in the home. Fa-lize does her best when provided with structure, consistency, and support. A family that can provide her with one-on-one attention would be great for her. Fa-lize has expressed that she would love to have a pet in the home.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.