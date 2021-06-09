PORTLAND, Maine (CBS) — Beachgoers in Maine say their feet turned black after spending a day at the ocean.
People all along Maine’s southern coast reported their feet turning different shades of gray and black. They also said they can’t wash the color off.
State officials say it’s likely pigment from the bodies of flying insects that are washing ashore.
“I’ve heard of tar feet before, so that’s what I assumed it was,” York resident Kate Phelps told WGME-TV. “We noticed it when we were here and we just figured it would come off in the shower. We were pretty surprised that it didn’t come off.”
Some told WGME the color is starting to go away, but not completely.