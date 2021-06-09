Palmetto Championship Preview: Can Dustin Johnson Get On Track At Congaree?The PGA Tour returns to South Carolina again, this time to face the largely unfamiliar course at Congaree Golf Club.

Kyle Palmieri Gets Away With Late, High Hit To Charlie McAvoy's Head In Game 6Bruce Cassidy was likely perturbed once again, as a high and late hit was delivered on his best defenseman, with no penalty being called.

Report: Brad Stevens Requesting Permission To Interview Chauncey Billups, Several Other Head Coaching CandidatesBrad Stevens' efforts to replace Brad Stevens have begun in earnest.

Report: Kemba Walker, Celtics Looking To Part Ways This OffseasonThe Celtics and Kemba Walker are heading to a divorce.

Tom Brady Says He Dealt With Knee Injury Throughout 2020 SeasonTom Brady winning his seventh Super Bowl at the age of 43 became a little more impressive on Wednesday.