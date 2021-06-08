NANTUCKET (CBS) – Nantucket Cottage Hospital is celebrating the reopening of its main entrance Tuesday, more than a year after it was closed for pandemic precautions.
The hospital shut down the entrance to limit what it called “unmonitored access” to the facility and so it could start drive-through COVID testing.
The testing will now be done on an appointment basis inside the hospital.
To celebrate the reopening hospital staff enjoyed ice cream served by hospital President and CEO, Gary Shaw, and Bruce Percelay, major hospital supporter and head of the hospital’s capital campaign. The two served over 200 ice cream treats from Percelay’s vintage restored 1966 Good Humor Ice Cream Truck.
“We wanted to do something fun to let our team know how much we appreciated all their efforts. While one event does not nearly express our gratitude, it was a fun way to say thanks,” Shaw said in a statement.