BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins blue line will remain razor thin as the team looks to stave off elimination in Wednesday night’s Game 6. Both Brandon Carlo and Kevan Miller will remain sidelined for Boston’s next game against the Islanders.
In addition, forward Curtis Lazar will not travel to Long Island after suffering a lower-body injury in Monday night's Game 5 loss. All of that was part of a rather bleak Zoom session with reporters from Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy on Tuesday.
Carlo has been sidelined since suffering a likely concussion in Boston's Game 3 win, while Miller hasn't played since the first-round against the Washington Capitals. The injuries have forced Cassidy to rely heavily on Jeremy Lauzon, Connor Clifton and Jarred Tinordi on the blue line.
As for goaltender Tuukka Rask, who was pulled after the second period on Monday night for health purposes, Cassidy did not have much of an update on his status for Game 6.
“We’ll find out tomorrow,” he said.