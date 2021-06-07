AUBURN (CBS) — All over central Massachusetts, there’s been an outpouring of support for Worcester Police and the family of Officer Manny Familia, who died Friday trying to save a drowning teen at Green Hill Pond. Auburn firefighters highlighted one heartwarming fundraiser on Sunday – kids who had set up a “Lemonade For Manny” stand.
“Today children at 340 Pakachoag Street were selling lemonade to raise money for Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel Familia’s family,” the department posted to Facebook. “Group 4 stopped by to show their support.”
The 38-year-old officer, called a “hero” by his police chief, is survived by his wife Jennifer and two children, a son and a daughter.
GoFundMe accounts have been set up for both the Familia family and the family of Troy Love, the 14-year-old boy who the officer tried to save.
Donations for the Familia family are also being accepted through the Worcester Police Department Credit Union. Checks can be mailed to: The Familia Family Memorial Fund, c/o Worcester Police Federal Credit Union, 805 West Boylston Street, Worcester, MA 01606.
Calling hours for Familia will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church on Temple Street Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m.