BARNSTABLE (CBS) – The Barnstable Recreation Department said the town is currently short 21 lifeguards heading into the busy summer months, part of what is says is a “national crisis” made even worse by the COVID pandemic.
“There has been a national crisis for years now,” a Barnstable Recreation spokesperson said.READ MORE: Mayor Janey Fires Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White; 'We Have A New Vision For Policing In Boston'
During the COVID pandemic, no lifeguard training was being taught, and most swim lessons were also halted.READ MORE: Stimulus Check: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming?
“As a result, it has left us all shorter than we had been,” the department said.
Many lifeguards did not work last summer during the pandemic, so they no longer hold certifications.MORE NEWS: 16-Year-Old Dies After Being Pulled From Lake Gardner In Amesbury
The town is offering a class next week in the evenings for anyone looking to receive lifeguard training. If a person is hired by the town, the fee for the class will be reimbursed.