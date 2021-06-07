MAUI (CBS) – A Massachusetts man was arrested in Hawaii after he did not have a negative COVID test and did not quarantine.
Maui Police said Charles Lonchiadis, 51, was arrested for violation of the rules and orders of the travel quarantine.
Lonchiadis arrived from Los Angeles, Calif. on Friday and did not have a negative pre-travel test. Police said he also did not have approved lodging to complete a mandatory 10-day travel quarantine.
The Massachusetts man was taken to the police station for processing, and volunteered to leave Maui and fly to Oahu.