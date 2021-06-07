WEATHER ALERT:First Heat Wave Of 2021 As Dangerous Temperatures Soar Above 90
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – Gas prices in Massachusetts rose a penny in the last week but they’re still well below the national average.

According to AAA Northeast, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Massachusetts is $2.93 as of Monday.

The national average is 12 cents higher at $3.05 a gallon. California has the highest price at $4.22 a gallon.

AAA expects prices to fluctuate through June.

“We could see some price decreases early in the month as the school year ends, and increases mid-month as summer travel picks up,” AAA spokesperson Mary Maguire said in a statement.

