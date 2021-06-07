BOSTON (CBS) – Today, June 8th, marks the average first date Boston reaches 90 degrees. 2021 beat that out by a few days!
This past weekend was blazing with Logan Airport checking off 91° on Saturday and 94° on Sunday. Monday will likely be the warmest of the entire stretch. Recording the third straight day of 90°+, Boston will officially have the first heat wave of the year Monday.
A Heat Advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Monday for the areas shaded in orange below. The excessive heat can cause heat-related issues for those at risk. Also, you should limit strenuous outdoor activity. This is a day to keep the window closed and the A/C on.
Even though the Advisory comes to an end Monday night, the heat doesn’t stop. Tuesday has another round of 90s with even higher humidity.
We’ll turn the corner into more comfortable conditions after Wednesday. That afternoon will have the 80s.
Thursday and Friday brings back the 70s and we can finally open the windows by the end of the week!