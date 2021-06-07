WEATHER ALERT:First Heat Wave Of 2021 To Become Official Monday As Dangerous Temperatures Soar Above 90
By Zack Green
BOSTON (CBS) – Today, June 8th, marks the average first date Boston reaches 90 degrees. 2021 beat that out by a few days!

This past weekend was blazing with Logan Airport checking off 91° on Saturday and 94° on Sunday. Monday will likely be the warmest of the entire stretch. Recording the third straight day of 90°+, Boston will officially have the first heat wave of the year Monday.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

A Heat Advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Monday for the areas shaded in orange below. The excessive heat can cause heat-related issues for those at risk. Also, you should limit strenuous outdoor activity. This is a day to keep the window closed and the A/C on.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Even though the Advisory comes to an end Monday night, the heat doesn’t stop. Tuesday has another round of 90s with even higher humidity.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

We’ll turn the corner into more comfortable conditions after Wednesday. That afternoon will have the 80s.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Thursday and Friday brings back the 70s and we can finally open the windows by the end of the week!

