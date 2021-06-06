QUINCY (CBS) – A 19-year-old man from Brockton has been pronounced dead after he had to be pulled from the water at Mound Street Beach in Quincy.
Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, police say Elissandro Silva of Brockton was reported under the water after he went to get a ball. Crews rushed to search for Silva, including a civilian dive team member that happened to be in the area.
“We contacted the dive team, but fortunately there was a gentleman who was on his own private boat,” said Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan.
Silva was pulled from the water about an hour later. Tim Burke choked back tears telling WBZ-TV he heard the screams from the shore and answered the call to suit up and dive in.
"I was a former member of a police dive team, so I had the training," said Burke. "We were doing half-moons, Quincy Fire had a line, and I was were doing half-moons and then increasing the yardage and we discovered the victim…I got him up as quick as I could and handed him off to the emergency people, and that was that."
Silva was rushed to South Shore Hospital, where his condition was deemed “critical” until he was pronounced dead at 4:38 p.m.
“I just feel for the family,” said Burke.
The water is shallow in the area, but quickly drops to about 40 feet.
The incident is still under investigation.