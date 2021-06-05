BOSTON (CBS) — Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey declared a heat emergency in the city as temperatures could climb past 90 degrees for the next five days. The emergency will take effect Sunday and last until Tuesday.

“It will be the first time this year that we’ve seen heat and humidity like this for an extended period of time. We are opening our cooling centers so all residents have an option to come inside and cool off in air conditioning,” Janey said in a statement. “I’m urging everyone to take precautions and find ways to stay cool over the next few days. Please watch out for each other. If you see someone out in the heat who appears in distress and needs help, call 911 immediately.”

Boston is opening cooling centers throughout the city to help residents beat the heat. A list of cooling centers is available at Boston.gov/Heat

🚨 Update: With temps expected to be in the mid-90s, @MayorKimJaney has declared a heat emergency in Boston from Sunday, June 6, through Tuesday, June 8. @BCYFcenters cooling centers will be open Sunday through Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more: https://t.co/OLyDg77nkc pic.twitter.com/DsjsLCPxHA — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) June 5, 2021

Monday is expected to be the hottest day, with temperatures pushing close to 100 degrees, WBZ meteorologist Jacob Wycoff says.

Residents are reminded to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen and protective clothing and check on elderly neighbors.