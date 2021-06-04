BOSTON (CBS) – Celebrate the arts – outdoors and in-person, kick-start farmer’s market season, or get a jump on Father’s Day plans. Those are the things we’re checking off our To Do List this week.
ARTS FESTIVAL
The Salem Arts Festival is bringing art, dance, and music to downtown Salem this weekend. The free family friendly event kicks off Friday night. Highlights include on-site art making, a live mural slam, and outdoor performances. There will also be a street fair with vendors located throughout downtown, and a community art project.
https://salemartsfestival.com
When: June 4-6
Where: Downtown Salem
Cost: Free
FARMERS MARKET
The 17th Annual Union Square Farmers Market is back for the season, but in a different location this year. It’s now adjacent to Bow Market on Somerville Avenue, where on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. you can shop local from over 30 food producers. Preordering is available.
https://www.unionsquaremain.org
When: Saturdays 9am-1pm, May 15 – November 20
Where: Somerville Avenue between Carlton and Hawkins
Cost: Free
SURF AND TURF KIT
Father’s Day is right around the corner, so Pauli’s in the North End is helping you get ready with surf and turf grilling kits. Each one serves four to six people, and of course includes the restaurant’s famous lobster rolls. Order by phone and pick up your kit on June 19th.
https://paulisnorthend.com
When: Pickup June 19th
Where: Pauli’s, 65 Salem Street
Cost: $99