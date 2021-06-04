BOSTON (CBS) — Dustin Pedroia Day is coming to Fenway Park. The retired second baseman will be honored by the Red Sox in a pregame ceremony on Friday, June 25 ahead of Boston’s game against the New York Yankees.
Pedroia will go down as one of the great Red Sox players in the franchise’s history, playing in 1,512 games over his 17 years with the franchise. A second-round pick in 2004, he won three World Series during his career, in addition to taking home AL Rookie of the Year in 2007, AL MVP in 2008, and four Gold Glove awards at second base.
Pedroia, a four-time All-Star, announced his retirement back on February 1 at the age of 37. He likely would have had a longer career, but he was never able to fully recover from a knee injury that he suffered in 2017. After announcing his retirement, Pedroia revealed that he had a partial knee replacement last December just so he could walk pain-free again.
He also said that he would like to do something with the Red Sox now that his playing days are over, but he first wanted to spend more time with his wife and three young sons in Arizona.