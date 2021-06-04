Braintree Police Salute K9 Killed In ShootingBraintree police officers stand and salute a K9 colleague killed in Friday's shooting.

9 minutes ago

Worcester Police Officer Drowns While Trying To Save A Child From Green Hill PondWitness say they initially heard screaming from three kids who were in need of rescuing after they were struggling in the water. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

42 minutes ago

Worcester Police Officer Drowns While Trying To Save A Child From Green Hill PondSources tell WBZ-TV that a Worcester police officer has drowned trying to save a child in Green Hill Pond. The child has reportedly been found and taken to the hospital.

49 minutes ago

2 Police Officers Shot In Braintree In Area of McKusker Drive; Suspect ApprehendedI-Team sources say the injuries to the police officers are non-life-threatening. The suspect fled into the woods and was subsequently apprehended.

1 hour ago

Two Police Officers Wounded, K9 Officer Killed In Braintree Shooting: I-Team SourcesThe officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A suspect, who was also shot, has been taken into custody. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

2 hours ago