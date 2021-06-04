BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots quarterback Cam Newton did not finished Friday’s OTA session in Foxboro after suffering a right hand injury during one of the team’s drills.

Newton suffered the injury halfway through Friday’s session, hitting his hand during a drill that simulated defensive pressure. He was looked at by the team’s trainer and doctor, and Newton was spotted flexing his hand on the sideline.

He was also spotted chatting — and laughing — with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels after the injury, so it doesn’t sound like anything too serious. But it’s always concerning when a quarterback hurts their throwing hand, and Newton did not throw another pass on Friday after suffering the injury.

Newton could be seen comparing both hands, occasionally pronating his right wrist. The apparent injury occurred during a drill in which the QB’s were facing simulated pressure from coaches that included hand-held pads. https://t.co/y5Wekq4Fn3 — Bob Socci (@BobSocci) June 4, 2021

Cam Newton injured his right hand in the middle of practice and didn’t finish the workout. Mac Jones and Jarrett Stidham rotated the No. 1 reps over the final three periods, with Stidham taking over for the last two. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) June 4, 2021

As The Athletic’s Jeff Howe pointed out, rookie Mac Jones and Jarrett Stidham took over the No. 1 reps after Newton’s departure on Friday. Here’s how each of the quarterbacks fared in Friday’s drills:

11v11s Newton: 2/3 (sack) Jones: 3/5 (sack, two tips including a dropped INT by Van Noy) Stidham: 9/10 (only INC was a drop) Hoyer: 4/9 7v7s:

Jones: 5/6

Stidham: 4/4

Hoyer: 3/4 — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 4, 2021

The Patriots drafted Jones with the 15th overall pick in April, but head coach Bill Belichick said after making that selection that Newton is the team’s starting quarterback.