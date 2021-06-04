CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots quarterback Cam Newton did not finished Friday’s OTA session in Foxboro after suffering a right hand injury during one of the team’s drills.

Newton suffered the injury halfway through Friday’s session, hitting his hand during a drill that simulated defensive pressure. He was looked at by the team’s trainer and doctor, and Newton was spotted flexing his hand on the sideline.

He was also spotted chatting — and laughing — with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels after the injury, so it doesn’t sound like anything too serious. But it’s always concerning when a quarterback hurts their throwing hand, and Newton did not throw another pass on Friday after suffering the injury.

As The Athletic’s Jeff Howe pointed out, rookie Mac Jones and Jarrett Stidham took over the No. 1 reps after Newton’s departure on Friday. Here’s how each of the quarterbacks fared in Friday’s drills:

The Patriots drafted Jones with the 15th overall pick in April, but head coach Bill Belichick said after making that selection that Newton is the team’s starting quarterback.

